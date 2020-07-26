WEDNESDAY 13 Guitarist ROMAN SURMAN Offering Online Guitar Lessons

"After years of chatting with a few of you guitar players out there about how to play certain Wednesday 13 / Murderdolls songs... I finally decided to start doing online 1 on 1 guitar lessons," says Roman Surman.

"You pick the Wednesday 13 song you want to learn… I teach you that song over Zoom or Skype! It seems that during lockdown everyone is on the couch playing guitar like crazy, myself included. I've been getting a lot of questions about some of our songs lately, and figured this would be the perfect time for something like this."

"Throughout the years I've always been happy to discuss technique, gear, and other aspects of live playing with many of you through direct message on Instagram. Many of you have asked me to do something like this in the past… well here it is! I'm starting off these packages at $75 for roughly 30-40 minute sessions... and if it takes a little longer to learn your song... no worries there."

"In about a month I will add a more advanced tier to my Big Cartel store where we can get into the crazier stuff like soloing and some of the fx I use. But for now I'm keeping it simple... YOU pick the song, I teach it to you! Sessions start on Monday (July 27)! DM me now (via Facebook) for availability and details! Soooo guitar players… what Wednesday 13 songs do you want to learn?"