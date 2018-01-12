WEDNESDAY 13 Guitarist ROMAN SURMAN Selling Stage Played, Studio Used Guitar

Guitarist Roman Surman of Wednesday 13 and Murderdolls is selling his ESP LTD Phoenix Guitar via eBay; the auction ends January 18th.

The description reads as follows: "Was used as main guitar for many years, used on various world tours, recordings, and recently in the Wednesday 13 music video 'Condolences'. Has normal wear and tear for a guitar that has been played hard for years. Comes with original hard shell case. Payment by PayPal only."

Catch Wednesday 13 live in concert as they open for Metal Allegiance, featuring the core four - David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Mark Menghi, and Mike Portnoy - as well as a slew of special guests, on January 25th in Anaheim, California at the House Of Blues.