WEDNESDAY 13 Launches Mysterious Trailer For Upcoming "Zodiac" Song; Video

50 years ago, the Bay Area was reeling with terror as the notorious Zodiac Killer went on a city-wide murder spree, leaving panic and questions in their wake. Still unsolved today, the Duke of Spook and his tribe of misfits Wednesday 13 have some answers in a new trailer for their upcoming song, “Zodiac”.

September 27th, 1969. Lake Berryessa California. That day, there really WAS someone ELSE there… On the 50 year anniversary, find out who... Watch the trailer:

Wednesday 13 will release their new album, Necrophaze, on September 27 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-order Necrophaze here. Pre-order Necrophaze bundles here.

Heavily influenced by the real life night terror occurrences of Wednesday himself, historical serial killers, and a slew of 80’s horror films, the ideas behind Necrophaze are bizarrely familiar, frightening, and a hell of a lot of fun. Being a collector of both media and toys, Wednesday 13 was inspired by a craving for variety to create dual album artwork for this release (seen below). The covers showcase either end of the horror spectrum with a “Creepshow” comic book vibe for the LP artwork, and the eeriness of something akin to John Carpenter’s “The Fog” adorning the CD.

Necrophaze was recorded by Michael Spreitzer, producer, recording engineer, as well as the long time guitarist of DevilDriver, and is the first Wednesday 13 record to feature guest spots, which include performances by Alice Cooper, Roy Mayorga of Stone Sour (who provides an eerie, authentic, 80s inspired synth soundtrack-score to the album), Alexi Laiho of Children Of Bodom, and Christina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil. Also making an appearance on the album is Jeff Clayton: member of legendary punk bands Antiseen & GG Allin’s Murder Junkies.

“To say we are excited about this release would be an understatement,” Wednesday adds. “We have re-built and Frakensteined an all new Wednesday 13. This is the next chapter, the next experience, the next phase into our world... Enter the Necrophaze. This is the most elaborate, horror themed album I’ve ever released under the name Wednesday 13. Channeling the atmosphere of early 80s horror films, tv shows, cartoons and movie soundtracks the Necrophaze was complete. To add a little more Blood to the party, we had the complete honor of having the Godfather of shock rock, the legendary Alice Cooper. Alice is a guest doing the introduction to the album and the title track Necrophaze. We wanted to give the listener the ultimate listening experience as if our band was the soundtrack to a horror film. The artwork for the CD and vinyl is a visual guide to the songs, and the live show will be the living breathing horror movie version. There will be a Wednesday 13 action figure, music Videos, movie soundtrack trailers, commercials and more all on the way with the release of Necrophaze. The artwork and packaging is a tribute to the classic art and packaging from my favorite time of the 1980s. So welcome to Party... but bring your own blood."

Album Artwork

Alternate Vinyl LP Artwork

Tracklisting:

"Necrophaze"

"Bring Your Own Blood"

"ZODIAC"

"Monster"

"Decompose"

"Be Warned"

"The Hearse"

"Tie Me A Noose"

"Life Will Kill Us All"

"Bury The Hatchet"

"Necrophaze Main Theme (End Credits)"

"Animal (Fuck Like A Beast)"

"Decompose" visualizer:

Wednesday 13 is currently wrapping up the first leg of their North American tour, before heading to Europe and Australia, which will be followed by their return home for shows with DevilDriver, Static-X and Dope.

Dates and tickets here. Meet & Greet VIP packages here.