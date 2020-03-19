WEDNESDAY 13 Launches Necrophazerz Patreon Page

Wednesday 13 has invited fans to join his Necrophazerz Patreon Page. There are three tiers of terror available, all offering lots of extra Spook From The Duke.

"THANKS to everyone that’s already signed up and became a Necrophazer," says W13. "The way this COVID-19 is going unfortunately our year of touring is looking dim. I’m hoping for the best, but my gut feeling is every band is going to be out of work for the rest of the year. We have to find new ways to communicate, interact, perform and create for you the Fans."

"This is only way I know how to start in a quarantined house arrest world. I have kept the membership monthly subscriptions affordable (at $3, $15, and $20). I hope you will join me on my quarantined adventures."

Those who join Necrophazerz can expect, "the glorious, exclusive, private James Bond-type, secret pass codes into my world here at Castle 13. The page welcomes you into my daily adventures along with my trusty partner in crime, my black cat fur-child Scream, plus other characters."

Currently, Wednesday 13's next concert is June 10th at Donington in The United Kingdom. To view his complete tour schedule, click here. Keep in mind that due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, nothing is certain at this point in time. Upcoming shows may be postponed or rescheduled.