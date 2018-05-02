WEDNESDAY 13 Launches Video Trailer For Upcoming European Tour

Wednesday 13 is heading to Europe this July and August, including a special performance at Bloodstock in the UK. Check out an official trailer below:

Tour dates (with Combichrist)

July

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

23 - München, Germany - Technikum

24 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

25 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

26 - Wroclaw, Poland - Zaklete Rewiry

27 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

28 - Warschau, Poland - Proxima

29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

31 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

August

1 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

4 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

5 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Maasilo

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli

8 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

9 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

10 - Derbyshire, England - Bloodstock Open Air

Find Wednesday 13's complete tour schedule here.