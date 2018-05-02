WEDNESDAY 13 Launches Video Trailer For Upcoming European Tour
May 2, 2018, 8 minutes ago
Wednesday 13 is heading to Europe this July and August, including a special performance at Bloodstock in the UK. Check out an official trailer below:
Tour dates (with Combichrist)
July
22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
23 - München, Germany - Technikum
24 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
25 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
26 - Wroclaw, Poland - Zaklete Rewiry
27 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
28 - Warschau, Poland - Proxima
29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
31 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
August
1 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
4 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
5 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Maasilo
7 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli
8 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
9 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
10 - Derbyshire, England - Bloodstock Open Air
Find Wednesday 13's complete tour schedule here.