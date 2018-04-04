WEDNESDAY 13 Launches Video Trailer For Upcoming US Tour
April 4, 2018, 23 minutes ago
Wednesday 13 is hitting the road in America with Combichrist, Night Club, Prison and Death Valley High this spring. Check out a video trailer below.
Tickets are on sale now. Wednesday 13 VIP meet and greets and VIP aftershow bus up-graves are available at officialwednesday13.com. Confirmed show dates are as listed below.
May
18 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
19 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Dover
20 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s
22 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
23 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
26 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theatre
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
31 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
June
1 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
2 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop
3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre
5 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
7 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
9 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero Theatre
10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
12 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
13 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete’s
14 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
15 - Atlana, GA - The Masquerade
16 - Fort Laurderdale, FL - Culture Room
17 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
19 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
20 - Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks Live
21 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
22 - Austin, TX - Elysium
23 - Houston, TX - White Oak
24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
26 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
28 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theatre
Find Wednesday 13's complete tour schedule here.