WEDNESDAY 13 Launches Video Trailer For Upcoming US Tour

Wednesday 13 is hitting the road in America with Combichrist, Night Club, Prison and Death Valley High this spring. Check out a video trailer below.

Tickets are on sale now. Wednesday 13 VIP meet and greets and VIP aftershow bus up-graves are available at officialwednesday13.com. Confirmed show dates are as listed below.

May

18 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

19 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Dover

20 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

22 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

23 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

26 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theatre

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

31 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

June

1 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

2 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre

5 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

7 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero Theatre

10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

12 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

13 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete’s

14 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

15 - Atlana, GA - The Masquerade

16 - Fort Laurderdale, FL - Culture Room

17 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

19 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

20 - Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks Live

21 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

22 - Austin, TX - Elysium

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak

24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

26 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theatre

Find Wednesday 13's complete tour schedule here.