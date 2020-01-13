WEDNESDAY 13 - Limited Edition “Omen Amen” Action Figure On Sale Friday

"Omen Amen Brothers and Sisters," says Wednesday 13.

"The second figure in the Stage Fright series from Horror Biz Toys is almost here.

The new figure 'Omen Amen' is based off the Condolences tour stage character. This will be a limited run of 100 figures + a tour exclusive variant color figure - very limited."

Figure is 7 inches tall and handpainted. Comes in numbered plastic clamshell packaging, and is signed by Wednesday 13 and the sculptor. The Devil's got a new recruit...Omen Amen.

The "Omen Amen" action figure will be available on Friday January 17th at 6am EST through Horror Biz Toys.

In live news, catch Wednesday 13 on tour with The 69 Eyes at the following shows:

January

24 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

25 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

26 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

28 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

29 - Reggie’s Rock Club - Chicago, IL

30 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

31 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

February

1 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

3 - El Corazon - Seattle. WA

4 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

6 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

7 - The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

8 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

11 - GMBG - Dallas, TX

12 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

14 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

15 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

19 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

20 - Craft House - Pittsburgh, PA

21 - The Odeon - Cleveland, OH

22 - Reverb - Reading, PA