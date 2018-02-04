WEDNESDAY 13 Opens Depop Shop; Rare Items Available

"Calling all corpses! I've opened a Depop shop to help clean out my haunted house. I have accumulated entirely too much stuff over the years and no more room for these things to go. So I'm posting random items for sale on there for fans or anyone into it," says Wednesday 13.

"This will not be all W13 items. It will be random. Rare concert, horror, movie shirts, *handwritten lyrics* back for a short time! Old rare W13 items, toys, books, vinyl, CDs, lots to come... stay tuned as I will be uploading more random items. And... if you're looking for something in particular, write it in the comments section and I may have it lying around to add to the shop."

"All money from the shop goes towards our upcoming 2018 tour funds."

In live news, Wednesday 13 is scheduled to play Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire, UK on August 10th.

