WEDNESDAY 13 Picks Top Six Songs Of His Career; Video

Wednesday 13’s new album, Condolences, is set for release on June 2nd via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. In the video below, Wednesday names the top six songs throughout his entire career.

Pre-order Condolences in the format of your choice at this location or digitally at iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play.

Condolences was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie). Artwork was created by Travis Smith (Opeth, Katatonia, Nevermore).

Tracklisting:

"Last Rites"

"What The Night Brings"

"Cadaverous"

"Blood Sick"

"Good Riddance"

"You Breathe, I Kill"

"Omen Amen"

"Cruel To You"

"Eulogy XIII"

"Prey For Me"

"Lonesome Road To Hell"

"Condolences"

"Death Infinity"

“Cruel To You” video:

“Blood Sick” video:

"What The Night Brings" video:

Wednesday 13 will return to the road this summer in support of Condolences. All dates are listed below. Wednesday 13 will be joined by Once Human and Gabriel And The Apocalypse on this run.

Dates:

June

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

21 - Gallup, NM - Juggernaut Music

22 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

23 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

24 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

25 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

27 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

30 - Abilene, TX - My Place

July

1 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

2 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

4 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

6 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Limits

9 - St. Louis, MO - Fuba

11 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

12 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

13 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire

14 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

15 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar

16 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Sports Bar

18 - Minot, ND - The “O” Bar

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven