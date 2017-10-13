WEDNESDAY 13 Releases “Cadaverous” Music Video

October 13, 2017, 28 minutes ago

news hard rock wednesday 13

The Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13, has revealed a new video for “Cadaverous”, a track from his current Condolences album. The clip plays up Wednesday's schlocky horror reputation in their best horror B-movie style, as he and his band finish up a US tour and get ready for a European tour later this month.  

"'Cadaverous' is the most fun and campy video that we have made so far," states Wednesday. "We really had fun with this one, and it's a throwback to all my favorites like The Munsters and The Addams Family. I hope our fans enjoy this as much as we did making it."

Find Wednesday 13’s tour itinerary here.

