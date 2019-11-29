WEDNESDAY 13 Releases Haunting Cover Of GARY NUMAN Song "Films"; Audio

The Duke of Spook and his devilish ghouls, Wednesday 13, has debuted an unreleased cover of Gary Numan’s song, “Films”, from his debut solo album The Pleasure Principle, which just turned 40 this past September.

The track is taken from Wednesday 13’s recent Necrophaze sessions and features guest vocals from Calico Cooper (daughter of Alice Cooper). The unique take on “Films” is available on all digital service providers today. Get it here.

