WEDNESDAY 13 Releases Lyric Video For "Monster" Feat. CRISTINA SCABBIA

Just days away from kicking off their North American tour, Wednesday 13 and his boo crew have debuted a new lyric video for the latest single, “Monster” (feat. Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil) from their recently released album, Necrophaze, that is available now from Nuclear Blast Records.

“'Monster' is the 1st Wednesday 13 song recorded to feature guest vocals. I wanted something different than I had ever tried before and I wanted a female vocalist. Cristina was the perfect choice for this song. I gave her the lyrics and some minor details, and she came back with what you hear. She totally floored us with her amazing vocal range and adding a new element never heard on one of our songs before.” - Wednesday 13

“This collaboration was born from blackness. Wednesday and I are both fans of the darkest vision of art and music, and when I was asked to sing with him for the song 'Monster', I immediately visualized his concept and shared it with pleasure. What I love about this song is that some people in life are taking the worst out of us... but demonizing it all and pushing away the tension through notes is the best thing to do.” - Cristina Scabbia

Wednesday 13 will tour North America beginning this week, performing shows with The 69 Eyes, The Nocturnal Affair, and The Crowned. Dates below:

January

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

28 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s Rock Club

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

31 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

February

1 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

6 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

7 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go Go

8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

11 - Dallas, TX - GMBG

12 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

14 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

17 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

18 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

19 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Craft House

21 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

22 - Reading, PA - Reverb

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)