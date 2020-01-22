WEDNESDAY 13 Releases Lyric Video For "Monster" Feat. CRISTINA SCABBIA
January 22, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Just days away from kicking off their North American tour, Wednesday 13 and his boo crew have debuted a new lyric video for the latest single, “Monster” (feat. Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil) from their recently released album, Necrophaze, that is available now from Nuclear Blast Records.
“'Monster' is the 1st Wednesday 13 song recorded to feature guest vocals. I wanted something different than I had ever tried before and I wanted a female vocalist. Cristina was the perfect choice for this song. I gave her the lyrics and some minor details, and she came back with what you hear. She totally floored us with her amazing vocal range and adding a new element never heard on one of our songs before.” - Wednesday 13
“This collaboration was born from blackness. Wednesday and I are both fans of the darkest vision of art and music, and when I was asked to sing with him for the song 'Monster', I immediately visualized his concept and shared it with pleasure. What I love about this song is that some people in life are taking the worst out of us... but demonizing it all and pushing away the tension through notes is the best thing to do.” - Cristina Scabbia
Wednesday 13 will tour North America beginning this week, performing shows with The 69 Eyes, The Nocturnal Affair, and The Crowned. Dates below:
January
24 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
28 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
29 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s Rock Club
30 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe
31 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
February
1 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
6 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
7 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go Go
8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
11 - Dallas, TX - GMBG
12 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
14 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
17 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
18 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
19 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Craft House
21 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
22 - Reading, PA - Reverb
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)