WEDNESDAY 13 Sends His Condolences; New Album Trailer Streaming
May 17, 2017, an hour ago
Condolences, the new album from Wednesday 13, will be released on June 2nd via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Check out a new album trailer below:
Preorder Condolences in the format of your choice at this location or digitally at iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play.
Condolences was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie). Artwork was created by Travis Smith (Opeth, Katatonia, Nevermore).
Tracklisting:
"Last Rites"
"What The Night Brings"
"Cadaverous"
"Blood Sick"
"Good Riddance"
"You Breathe, I Kill"
"Omen Amen"
"Cruel To You"
"Eulogy XIII"
"Prey For Me"
"Lonesome Road To Hell"
"Condolences"
"Death Infinity"
“Blood Sick” video:
"What The Night Brings" video:
Wednesday 13 will return to the road this summer in support of Condolences. All dates are listed below. Wednesday 13 will be joined by Once Human and Gabriel And The Apocalypse on this run.
Dates:
June
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
21 - Gallup, NM - Juggernaut Music
22 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room
23 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d
24 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55
25 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
27 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
30 - Abilene, TX - My Place
July
1 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
2 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
4 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
6 - Dallas, TX - Trees
7 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Limits
9 - St. Louis, MO - Fuba
11 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
12 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
13 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire
14 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
15 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar
16 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Sports Bar
18 - Minot, ND - The “O” Bar
20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
23 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven