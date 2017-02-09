WEDNESDAY 13 Signs To Nuclear Blast Entertainment; Condolences Album Due In June

Wednesday 13 has signed a new deal with Nuclear Blast Entertainment and is set to release his eighth solo studio album, titled Condolences, on June 2nd.

The horror punk kingpin and former-Murderdolls frontman is thrilled to be joining his new record label home: "We're so excited to finally announce that we have signed with Nuclear Blast Entertainment! It's an honour for us to be on the roster among so many other great bands and friends. Thanks to Nuclear Blast for giving us the opportunity and our fans for your undying support. We're looking forward to many more years of this with all of you."

Wednesday 13 will embark on a tour of the UK later this month with his Undead, Unplugged tour. The intimate evening features an extended set of acoustic versions taken from his extensive catalog, plus a wealth of tales regaled from years on the road with early projects Maniac Spider Trash and the Frankenstein Drag Queens, through to the debauched heights of Murderdolls and more recently, his lengthy current solo career. Support on the tour comes from his outlaw country side-project, Bourbon Crow - featuring Wednesday's longtime friend and singer/songwriter Rayen Belchere.

Tour dates:

February

22 - Newcastle, England - University

23 - Glasgow, Scotland - Cathouse

24 - Leeds, England - Key Club

25 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

26 - Manchester, England - Ruby Lounge

28 - Norwich, England - Owl Sanctuary

March

1 - Wolverhampton, England - Slade Rooms

2 - Bristol, England - Thekla

3 - Southhampton, England - Talking Heads

4 - London, England - Underworld

23 - Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside

24 - Sydney, Australia - Oxford Art Factory

25 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel



June

10 - Leicestershire, England - Download Festival (Dogtooth Stage)