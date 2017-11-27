WEDNESDAY 13 - Stage Worn Masks, Video Props, Guitar Up For Auction

Calling All Corpses! Wednesday 13 has been cleaning out the haunted house and has some cool, rare items up for auction over at eBay including stage worn masks, guitar, video props etc. Bidding ends December 3rd.

Wednesday 13 Stage Used Top Hat, Bible, and Glasses

These were also used in the "Condolences" music video and live throughout Europe and the US tours in 2017. The Bible has hand written lyrics and is autographed. Also comes with an autographed W13 card.

Wednesday 13 Custom Made Mold Mask

This mask was made for the 'backwards man', as seen live. Only a few of these were made. Comes with an autographed W13 card.

Wednesday 13 Serpent Society Stage Worn Devil Mask

This mask is the first mask used by W13 in photo shoots and live in 2015 on the Monsters Of The Universe tours. It was also used in the "What The Night Brings" music video by the serpent girls. Comes with autographed W13 card.

Wednesday 13 Costom Made Stage Worn Mask

Used on the 2016 live tours. Also includes stage worn arm band and autographed W13 card.

Wednesday 13 Cadaverous Music Video Props

Jack-o-lantern, wolfman, hatchet and rubber bats, all used in the music video. Comes with autographed card.

Wednesday 13 Acoustic Guitar ESP LTD from Undead Unplugged Tours

Used throughout 2014 on the Undead Unplugged Acoustic tours, also used on the Undead Unplugged recording. Comes with an autographed W13 card.

To view and/or bid on these items, and more, visit this location; above listed auctions end December 3rd.