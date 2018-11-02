WEDNESDAY 13 Talks Horror And Monsters, Weird Stage Moments, Aliens In New Trailers

In the three videos below, Wednesday 13 talks about urban legends from his hometown, his favourite horror flick and classic movie monsters, his weirdest gig mishaps, including the time he almost poisoned himself on stage, and chats about aliens, conspiracy theories and what’s out there in space.

Wednesday 13 recently began the North American Lonesome Road To Hell Tour.

Comments Wednesday: "We’re really excited to be hitting the road this fall. Doing the first week with John 5 should be nothing short of a MONSTER show, and we’re super stoked. We’re also really excited to be touring Canada, as this will be our first time with this many dates. Looking forward to playing some new places and performing for all of our Canadian fans. We will be wrapping up the tour on the West Coast at the world famous Whisky a Go Go right before we head to the studio to record the follow up to Condolences. Looking forward to seeing everyone on tour!”

For more info, tickets and meet and greets visit OfficialWednesday13.com.

Tour dates:

October

31 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note (supporting John 5)

November

1 - Joliet, IL - The Forge (supporting John 5)

2 - Traverse City, MI - Ground Zero (supporting John 5)

3 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (supporting John 5)

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's (supporting John 5)

6 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De Le Martiniere

7 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

8 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

9 - Niagara Falls, ON - The Seneca Theatre

10 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

11 - London, ON - Rum Runners

13 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

15 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

16 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

17 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

18 - Edmonton, AB - Buckingham

19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

20 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur (with Davey Suicide)

21 - Portland, OR - Dante's (with Davey Suicide)

23 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver (with Davey Suicide)

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (with Davey Suicide)