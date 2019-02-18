WEDNESDAY 13 Talks Upcoming CRADLE OF FILTH Tour, Looks Back On Supporting IRON MAIDEN - "30,000 People Telling You To Fuck Off Builds Character"

Wednesday 13 recently spoke with Chris Akin for The Classic Metal Show and discussed his upcoming tour supporting Cradle Of Filth. Asked if he's concerned about not playing to his own audience given that Wednesday 13 has been doing small headline shows for years, he stated "I hope they're tough because that just makes me play better, harder, meaner. It's one of the things I've told my band: we've headlined for years and years only just financially so we could make it work. We couldn't be a support band. Any time we got the chance to be a support band and play with another audience, it's great because not having people automatically love you is great. I mean, you can get spoiled with that. You come out and everyone is going 'Yeah! I love all your songs and I'm singing along.' But, to have a complete stranger with his arms crossed for the first three songs, but by the fourth song, their hands are up and that's a cool thing.

For me, it's a challenge to go out and knowing it's a different audience, we have to fight a little harder. After doing six weeks with Iron Maiden (with Murderdolls), I'm not scared of any band, any audience or anything, because for six weeks I had everything beside an automobile thrown at me. I'm okay with audience rejection and garbage. I did that before. There's not anything that they could physically do to what the Iron Maiden audience did. I'm talking stadiums, 30,000 people telling you to fuck off. That builds character."

Catch Wednesday 13 as direct support for Cradle Of Filth at the following shows:

March

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

8 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

11 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

15 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

16 - Edmonton, AB - Starlight Room

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

29 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre

30 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

31 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell

April

1 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

2 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

6 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

7 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse Live

9 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center

10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

13 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues