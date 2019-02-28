WEDNESDAY 13 Talks Working With Members Of DEVILDRIVER And STONE SOUR On New Record- "I Wanted To Make The Ultimate Horror Rock Album That Sounds Like A Soundtrack"
February 28, 2019, an hour ago
The Metal Teddy Bear Experience was joined by frontman Wednesday 13 to discuss his upcoming album, Necrophaze. He talked about his time in the studio and how this album has a old school horror vibe, his excitement about his upcoming tour with Cradle of Filth and Raven Black. During the Three Random Silly Question segment, Wednesday 13 talks about buttoning his shirt, the soundtrack to his life, and tour pranks.
Wednesday 13: "It's really gonna be like an audio horror movie, and Roy Mayorga from Stone Sour has been scoring everything to the music. So the band records the music, and then he's been adding all these different sounds. Basically, like you would score a movie, he's kind of scoring our music, which sounds funny when you say it... scoring music to our music. But that's really what we're doing; we're making this soundtrack, and so far it's turned out way beyond anything I thought it would be."
Catch Wednesday 13 as direct support for Cradle Of Filth at the following shows:
March
7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
8 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
11 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom
15 - Calgary, AB - Marquee
16 - Edmonton, AB - Starlight Room
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre
21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
29 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre
30 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
31 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell
April
1 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
2 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
6 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
7 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse Live
9 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center
10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
13 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues