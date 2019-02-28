WEDNESDAY 13 Talks Working With Members Of DEVILDRIVER And STONE SOUR On New Record- "I Wanted To Make The Ultimate Horror Rock Album That Sounds Like A Soundtrack"

The Metal Teddy Bear Experience was joined by frontman Wednesday 13 to discuss his upcoming album, Necrophaze. He talked about his time in the studio and how this album has a old school horror vibe, his excitement about his upcoming tour with Cradle of Filth and Raven Black. During the Three Random Silly Question segment, Wednesday 13 talks about buttoning his shirt, the soundtrack to his life, and tour pranks.

Wednesday 13: "It's really gonna be like an audio horror movie, and Roy Mayorga from Stone Sour has been scoring everything to the music. So the band records the music, and then he's been adding all these different sounds. Basically, like you would score a movie, he's kind of scoring our music, which sounds funny when you say it... scoring music to our music. But that's really what we're doing; we're making this soundtrack, and so far it's turned out way beyond anything I thought it would be."

Catch Wednesday 13 as direct support for Cradle Of Filth at the following shows:

March

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

8 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

11 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

15 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

16 - Edmonton, AB - Starlight Room

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

29 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre

30 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

31 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell

April

1 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

2 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

6 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

7 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse Live

9 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center

10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

13 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues