WEDNESDAY 13 Ushers In Halloween With Release Of Necrophaze; Necroflakes Cereal Commercial Streaming

Screw your pumpkin spiced lattes, Wednesday 13 is here to usher in the real start of the Halloween season. Today, The Duke of Spook and his devilish ghouls known collectively as Wednesday 13, have released their new album, Necrophaze, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Featuring ghastly guest appearances from, Alice Cooper, Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour), Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bosom), Jeff Clayton (GG Allin’s Murder Junkies) and Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil) among others, Necrophaze is the horror-themed record of the season, seething with a cauldron of monster riffs and haunting lyrics that will have listeners feening for more. Check out a new commercial for Necrophaze below:

Heavily influenced by the real life night terror occurrences of Wednesday himself, historical serial killers, and a slew of 80’s horror films, the ideas behind Necrophaze are bizarrely familiar, frightening, and a hell of a lot of fun. Being a collector of both media and toys, Wednesday 13 was inspired by a craving for variety to create dual album artwork for this release (seen below). The covers showcase either end of the horror spectrum with a “Creepshow” comic book vibe for the LP artwork, and the eeriness of something akin to John Carpenter’s “The Fog” adorning the CD.

Album Artwork

Alternate Vinyl LP Artwork

Tracklisting:

"Necrophaze"

"Bring Your Own Blood"

"ZODIAC"

"Monster"

"Decompose"

"Be Warned"

"The Hearse"

"Tie Me A Noose"

"Life Will Kill Us All"

"Bury The Hatchet"

"Necrophaze Main Theme (End Credits)"

"Animal (Fuck Like A Beast)"

"Necrophaze":

“Bring Your Own Blood” visualizer:

"Decompose" visualizer:

