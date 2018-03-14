WEDNESDAY 13 - View The 2018 Condolences Australian Tour Trailer
March 14, 2018, 3 minutes ago
"We are heading 6 6 6 feet deep down under to Australia and New Zealand this April," says Wednesday 13. As such, the band's label Nuclear Blast has issued the following promotional tour trailer:
Australia! Get a double dose of shock rock as Wednesday 13 and Davey Suicide join forces to bring their devilish goodness and a very early Halloween to Australia this April. Confirmed dates are as listed, all shows are 18+:
April
26 – Brisbane - The Triffid
27 – Sydney - Manning Bar
28 – Melbourne - Corner Hotel
29 – Wellington - Valhalla
A limited number of Wednesday 13 meet & greet and VIP packages are available now at this location. The standard meet & greet package includes:
- Exclusive meet & greet with Wednesday 13
- Personal photograph with Wednesday 13 and the band
- Early entry to the venue to watch the band soundcheck
- 1 exclusive meet & greet only 11 x 18 full color tour poster
- 1 Wednesday 13 meet & greet laminate
- 1 autographed Wednesday 13 photo
- You can bring any items to be signed, humans included
The VIP Up-Grave package - limited to only six per show - includes:
- Get on the official Wednesday 13 Band guest list, with tickets to the concert
- Go backstage after the show with the band, to receive an autographed set list from the evening's performance, + pics with the band
- Exclusive after show gravestone laminate, personalized with your name and city of show
- Also includes everything in the standard meet & greet
These meet & greets sell out every year. Get 'em now!