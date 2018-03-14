WEDNESDAY 13 - View The 2018 Condolences Australian Tour Trailer

"We are heading 6 6 6 feet deep down under to Australia and New Zealand this April," says Wednesday 13. As such, the band's label Nuclear Blast has issued the following promotional tour trailer:

Australia! Get a double dose of shock rock as Wednesday 13 and Davey Suicide join forces to bring their devilish goodness and a very early Halloween to Australia this April. Confirmed dates are as listed, all shows are 18+:

April

26 – Brisbane - The Triffid

27 – Sydney - Manning Bar

28 – Melbourne - Corner Hotel

29 – Wellington - Valhalla

A limited number of Wednesday 13 meet & greet and VIP packages are available now at this location. The standard meet & greet package includes:

- Exclusive meet & greet with Wednesday 13

- Personal photograph with Wednesday 13 and the band

- Early entry to the venue to watch the band soundcheck

- 1 exclusive meet & greet only 11 x 18 full color tour poster

- 1 Wednesday 13 meet & greet laminate

- 1 autographed Wednesday 13 photo

- You can bring any items to be signed, humans included

The VIP Up-Grave package - limited to only six per show - includes:

- Get on the official Wednesday 13 Band guest list, with tickets to the concert

- Go backstage after the show with the band, to receive an autographed set list from the evening's performance, + pics with the band

- Exclusive after show gravestone laminate, personalized with your name and city of show

- Also includes everything in the standard meet & greet

These meet & greets sell out every year. Get 'em now!