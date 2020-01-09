WEEDEATER Announce US Headline Dates

Cape Fear metal legends, Weedeater, have announced a headlining US tour, in which they will be supported by The Goddamn Gallows on all dates, with rotating support on select dates from Atomic Bitchwax, Worshipper, and Left Lane Cruiser.

The trek will kick off on February 29 in Asheville, NC and will conclude on March 21 in Hampton, VA at the Hampton Tattoo Roads Fest. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 12 PM, local time.

Tour dates:

February

29 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

March

1 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

3 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery ^

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere ^

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts ^*

7 - Boston, MA - Sonia ^*

9 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Ball ^*

10 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop ^*

11 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary ^*

12 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood ^*

13 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s ^*

14 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room *

15 - Memphis, TN - Growlers *

17 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live #

19 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar

20 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

21 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Roads Tattoo Fest +

^ - Atomic Bitchwax

* - Worshipper

# - Left Lane Cruiser

+ - No support

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)