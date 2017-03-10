WELTESSER Release “Terminal’ Music Video
Florida-based metallic doom trio, Weltesser, have released a video for “Terminal”, a track from their new album, Crestfallen, which was released via Prosthetic Records on February 10th. Watch the new clip below.
Self-produced and engineered by Dan Byers, Crestfallen is available now on limited-edition CD, LP and digital download at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Regret”
“Guide”
“Living To Try”
“Terminal”
“Rats”
“Crestfallen”
“Terminal” video:
“Guide”:
“Living To Try”:
“Rats”: