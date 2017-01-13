WELTESSER Streaming New Song “Living To Try”

Florida-based metallic doom trio, Weltesser, are streaming “Living To Try”, a track from their upcoming album, Crestfallen, which will be released via Prosthetic Records on February 10th. The six track album will be streaming two weeks prior (January 27th) exclusively via the band's official Bandcamp page here. Listen to “Living To Try” below.

Self-produced and engineered by Dan Byers, Crestfallen clocks in at just over 30 minutes of sickening, metallic doom. Having shared the stage with bands such as Primitive Man, The Body, Jucifer, Celeste and many more, they quickly became the go-to unsigned band in Florida for nationally touring acts. Their sound is inspired by Dystopia, His Hero is Gone, and Laudanum, lending a humble maturity beyond three years.

The LP version will be available in “Dab Slab” clear yellow swirl limited to retail only, while a clear/black resin smoke colour will be made available from the band’s Bandcamp page and the Prosthetic web shop in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“Regret”

“Guide”

“Living To Try”

“Terminal”

“Rats”

“Crestfallen”

“Living To Try”:

“Rats”:

Fueled by sour diesel and misery, Weltesser is comprised of Ian Hronek (Rotting Palms, Landbridge) Nate Peterson (Rotting Palms, Sky Burial) and Mike Amador (Landbridge), who formed the band in Saint Petersburg, FL over Sabbath worship and Monolord. Roughly a year after their inaugural demo release - a syrupy four track cassette.