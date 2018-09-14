WENDY DIO Discusses This Weekend's RONNIE JAMES DIO Auction - "It's Going To Be Very Bittersweet For Me"

Join Julien's Auctions as they pay tribute to one of the most influential heavy metal heroes and forefathers of head-banging music with Property From The Estate Of Ronnie James Dio, live at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York today, September 14th and Saturday, September 15th and online at JuliensLive.com.

Wendy Dio talks about the auction in this new video:

Highlights of the auction will feature items from the legendary singer's stellar career with iconic bands Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio.

Public Exhibition:

Monday, September 10th - Thursday, September 13th

Daily: 11 AM – 9 PM, EDT

Free to the Public

Live And Online Auction:

Friday, September 14th

Session I: 1 PM, EDT

Saturday, September 15th

Session II: 10 AM, EDT

Session III: 1 PM, EDT