WENDY DIO Issues Recap Of RONNIE JAMES DIO Auction - "Hopefully A Lot Of It Will Go Into Museums Around The World"; Video

In the new video below, Darren Julien, CEO of Julien’s Auctions, and Wendy Dio recap the events of the Ronnie James Dio estate auction that took place at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, NYC on September 14th and 15th. They talk about some of the highest selling items, which include original album artwork and stage worn clothes from Ronnie’s days in the band Rainbow. People from all over the world were able to bid on personal items of Ronnie’s so that they can be appreciated by Dio fans everywhere.

