WENDY DIO On GENE SIMMONS’ Attempt To Trademark Devil's Horns Hand Gesture - “To Try To Make Money Off Of Something Like This Is Disgusting”

KISS frontman Gene Simmons is trying to trademark the infamous devil’s horns hand gesture, and Wendy Dio, the widow of late metal legend Ronnie James Dio, has a few things to say about it.

“To try to make money off of something like this is disgusting,” Wendy Dio told TheWrap. “It belongs to everyone; it doesn’t belong to anyone. It’s a public domain; it shouldn’t be trademarked.”

Dio doesn’t believe that her husband should be credited with the gesture either. As she noted, the singer, who died in 2010, adopted the hand gesture from an old Italian sign that he picked up from his grandmother, which is used to either ward off evil or give the evil eye, depending on how it’s employed.

Wendy also noted that the rock band Coven used the hand gesture, as displayed on the cover of the group’s 1969 debut album, while the cartoon version of John Lennon flashes a similar sign on the cover of the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine album, released in 1969.

According to the initial report from The Hollywood Reporter Simmons is awaiting the signal from the US Patent and Trademark Office after he filed the application for trademark.

Below is the drawing that's included in the application.

According to Simmons, this hand gesture was first used in commerce on November 14th, 1974, which appears to correspond with KISS’ Hotter Than Hell tour. The report states that the hand gesture appears quite similar to what's known as the "Sign of the horns," a devil signal that, according to an entertaining entry from Wikipedia, dates back to the 5th Century BC founder of Buddhism. It's also the American Sign Language gesture for "I love you."

Simmons is claiming the hand gesture mark for "entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist."

