WENDY DIO Says She's Still Clearing Up Misconceptions About RONNIE JAMES DIO's Music - "Ronnie Was An Altar Boy... His Songs Were Always About Good Versus Evil And Following Your Dreams"

Despite Ronnie James Dio’s lasting influence in a genre that is still often misunderstood, his widow Wendy Dio said she still spends time clearing up misconceptions about her husband’s music. She claimed some still believe the singer, who sang of devils and defiance, was satanic.

“Which is totally wrong,” Wendy tells Fox News. “Ronnie was an altar boy. His songs were always about good versus evil and following your dreams. His music was positive. For instance, in the cover of Holy Diver, you see it looks like a priest with a monster.

"That was Ronnie’s way of saying to look inside a person. Don’t go by what you think that person is based on the outside. How do you know the monster is not the good person and the priest is the evil person? That was his way of saying… Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

In the video below, Darren Julien, CEO of Julien's Auctions, and Wendy Dio recap the events of the Ronnie James Dio estate auction that took place at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, NYC on September 14th and 15th. They talk about some of the highest selling items, which include original album artwork and stage worn clothes from Ronnie's days in the band Rainbow. People from all over the world were able to bid on personal items of Ronnie's so that they can be appreciated by Dio fans everywhere.

