WENDY DIO Says She’s Finally Ready To Look Into Unreleased RONNIE JAMES DIO Music; “I Haven't Really Had The Time Or Wanted To Go Into That Part Of His Life Again”; Audio

The new episode of Talking Metal is available for streaming below.

Six minutes into the show, Emily Strigl interviews Wendy Dio. Topics include Ride For Ronnie, the third annual Bowl for Ronnie on October 6th, Tom Morello, Rob Halford, Hear N Aid, Lemmy, Ronnie’s five unreleased songs, the RJD and Frank Zappa holograms, the upcoming RJD autobiography, the RJD documentary, the possibility of the RJD hologram performing a new/unreleased Dio song and much more.

At 37:45 into the show, Mark Strigl touches base with former Scorpions drummer James Kottak. Topics include his departure from Scorpions, his struggles with addiction, his upcoming plans with the band Kottak, the possibility of a Kingdom Come tour and a new album and much more.

Listen to "TM 694 Wendy Dio" on Spreaker.