WEST BOUND Featuring CHAS WEST And ROY Z Release "Beautiful Dream" Lyric Video

West Bound is the hard-hitting new rock band formed in the L.A. area by vocalist Chas West (Resurrection Kings, Bonham, Lynch Mob, etc.) and renowned guitarist/producer Roy Z (Bruce Dickinson, Halford, Tribe of Gypsies), with a lineup completed by Jimmy Burkard (guitar), Jason Cornwell (bass), and Dave “Chilli” Moreno (drums).

Additionally, Stephen LeBlanc provides keyboards on the album and Brian Tichy (ex-Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner) drummer/guitarist, played on and co-wrote two songs with Chas. West Bound offers up their take on the classic hard rock sound with soulful vocals, a touch of the blues, and killer melodies.

West Bound’s debut album, Volume I, will be released on February 22nd via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order here. Watch a lyric video for the song "Beautiful Dream" below.

Tracklisting:

"Never Surrender"

"Dance Of Life"

"Ain't Gonna Drown"

"Beautiful Dream"

"Nothing"

"Roll The Bones"

"On My Own"

"Keeper Of The Flame"

"Turn To You"

"No Room For Sympathy"

"Traveller"

"Beautiful Dream" lyric video:

"Making of" video:

"Never Surrender" video:

Lineup:

Vocals - Chas West

Guitar - Roy Z

Guitar - Jimmy Burkard

Bass - Jason Cornwell

Drums - Dave "Chilli " Moreno