WEST OF HELL Announce Canadian Tour In Support Of Blood Of The Infidel Album

Canada’s West Of Hell are set to release their new album Blood Of The Infidel on April 1st, 2019, followed by The Infidels Tour across Canada. Delivering a unique form of heavy metal with a wide range of influences from power, death and prog metal to thrash, groove and classic metal, West Of Hell ignores genre standards and puts their all into an insane live show.

Blood of The Infidel is the band’s sophomore album, following the well-received Spiral Empire from 2012. Three videos “Chrome Eternal”, “Infidels” and “Hammer and Hand”, have been released so fans can get an idea of the madness that will come from this powerhouse of a record.

For those who have never seen a West Of Hell performance, it’s not one to be missed. The combination of thrash metal riffs with modern progressive elements and power metal-esque vocals from Chris 'The Heathen' Valagao command the stage with a magnificent presence while literal sparks fly everywhere.

Joining them on this 21 date tour will be Canada’s progressive/melodic thrash act Expain.

Dates:

April

4 - Red Deer, AB - Burgundy's

5 - Edmonton, AB - Temple (Starlite Room)

6 - Winnipeg, MB - The Windsor Hotel

9 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

10 - Peterborough, ON - Simcoe

11 - Toronto, ON - Duffy's Tavern

12 - Ottawa, ON - Cafe Dekcuf

13 - Guelph, ON - Dstrct

14 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

15 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

16 - North Bay, ON - The Fraser

17 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - The New American

18 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub

19 - Selkirk, MB - The Merch

20 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

22 - Drumheller, AB - Neighbour's Corner Pub

23 - Banff, AB - Bruno's Bar and Grill

24 - Kelowna, BC - Munnin's Post

26 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

27 - Victoria, BC - V-Lounge

Rife with old-school influences, yet evolved with a modern sound, Blood Of The Infidel blends with deftness traditional metal, thrash, and death metal, built on a foundation of penetrating melodies and progressive song structures. Vocalist Chris Valagao (Zimmers Hole) has reached new heights here, ranging from thick death metal growls to the soaring notes of epic power metal, even adding the occasional harmony. Buttressed with shredding guitar solos, the album benefits as well from focused studio time that resulted in a crushing riff tone, sharp, sinewy bass lines, and a drum performance (studio only) by Vancouver brother Ash Pearson that is as taut as it is tough.

Blood Of The Infidel was produced, mixed and engineered by Rob Shallcross, and mastered by Greg Reely. Vocals, guitars, and bass were recorded at Infinity Studios in Victoria, BC, while drums were recorded at the legendary Armoury Studios in Vancouver.

The glorious album cover was crafted by band favorite Travis Smith, with album liner design/layout by Kevin Moore at Soft Surrogate.

Tracklisting:

"Hammer And Hand"

"Chrome Eternal"

"Infidels"

"The Machine"

"Dying Tomorrow"

"The Dark Turn"

"Mankind Commands"

"Chrome Eternal" video:





"Infidels" video:

West Of Hell is:

Chris Valagao - Vocals

Sean Parkinson - Lead Guitar

Kris Schulz - Lead Guitar

Jordan Kemp - Bass

Paul Drummond - Drums