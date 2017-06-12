WESTFIELD MASSACRE Announce Addition Of Former QUIET RIOT Vocalist SEANN NICOLS; US Headline Tour Confirmed

Westfield Massacre has announced a US headlining tour, the North American Meltdown, set to start July 7th nationwide. The band has also announced vocalist Seann Nicols (Adler's Appetite, Quiet Riot, Ratt) as their new singer.

Westfield Massacre features Ira Black (I Am Morbid, Lizzy Borden, Metal Church), Erik Tisinger (Otep), Stephen Brewer and Dio Britto. The band will be operating under the newly formed, Westfield Massacre LLC.

The band stated: "We are committed to fulfilling all obligations and promises we've made to our fans. We have secured the legal right to perform and do business as Westfield Massacre. Unfortunately, it's not always easy for our fans to understand the internal workings of a band. We appreciate all of our fans support as we move forward and are anxious to deliver our record and get back on the road.”

More on Westfield Massacre at this location.