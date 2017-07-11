WESTFIELD MASSACRE Begin U.S. Tour; Release First Photo With Former QUIET RIOT Vocalist Seann Nicols

Westfield Massacre (lead guitar Ira Black (I Am Morbid, Metal Church), Erik Tisinger (Otep), guitarist Stephen Brewer, drummer Dio Britto, and new singer Seann Nicols (Adler’s Appetite, Quiet Riot) started their U.S. Tour this past Friday in Sacramento CA. The band has released their first official photo (seen below) since singer Tommy Vext quit the band. The band recently announced they will be operating under the newly formed, Westfield Massacre LLC.

(Photo by: Jessica Chase)

The band stated: "We are committed to fulfilling all obligations and promises we've made to our fans. We have secured the legal right to perform and do business as Westfield Massacre. Unfortunately, it's not always easy for our fans to understand the internal workings of a band. We appreciate all of our fans support as we move forward and are anxious to deliver our record and get back on the road.”

More on Westfield Massacre at this location.