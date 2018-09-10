WESTFIELD MASSACRE Premiers Official Lyric Video For New Song "Love To Hate"

Westfield Massacre have released a lyric video for their new single "Love To Hate", to be featured on the band’s forthcoming full-length album Salvation, due for release on October 26th via Nerve Strike Records. The new clip, as well as video for the album's first single, "Famine", can be found below. More album details to follow.

Seann Nicols took over as the lead vocalist for Westfield Massacre in June 2017 when the band parted ways with Tommy Vext, who currently sings for Bad Wolves. Westfield Massacre has a sound that can be described as a bridge between modern American and European metal. With aggressive growls, high soaring vocal melodies, impossibly fast drums, classically-inspired passages and harmonized guitar leads, Westfield Massacre aims to make their modern metal accessible to fans of all music genres.

(Photo - Kaelan Barowsky)