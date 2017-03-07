WESTFIELD MASSACRE Release “Only The Dead” Single / Lyric Video

Westfield Massacre, featuring lead singer Tommy Vext (former Divine Heresy, Snot), lead guitarist Ira Black (Metal Church, Lizzy Borden), guitarist Stephen Brewer, bassist Erik Tisinger (Otep, Thrown Into Exile) and Brazilian drummer Dio Britto, have released the first single and lyric video, “Only The Dead”, from their upcoming sophomore album, scheduled for release this spring.

Westfield Massacre successfully completed and raised $33,000 with a Kickstarter campaign with over 500 backers from around the world in 30 days.

Tommy Vext thanked their Kickstarter backers and fans this past week on social media: "This is not my record or "our record" it's your record. I can't wait for you all to get your money's worth."

“Only The Dead” can be purchased on iTunes.

(Photo - Adrienne Beacco)