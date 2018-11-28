WESTFIELD MASSACRE Release “Taking The Fall” Video

American metal band Westfield Massacre has released the new video for "Taking The Fall,” the latest single from the band’s new album Salvation. The video by Caio Macbesserra features animated graphics fused with behind-the-scenes live performance footage of the band. Regarding the song choice for the new video, Westfield Massacre frontman Seann Nicols stated, "We love all the tracks on the new album, but a lot of fans were reacting strongly to ‘Taking The Fall’, so we decided to make a video for it. We love how the video came out and we’re excited for people to see it.” “Taking The Fall” is the band’s fourth music video from their sophomore album.

Westfield Massacre’s Salvation was released on October 26th by Nerve Strike Records. Salvation topped multiple Billboard charts, debuting at #1 Heatseekers - Pacific, #5 Heatseekers - South Atlantic, #7 Heatseekers Albums, #11 Hard Rock Album Sales, #27 Independent Albums, and #31 Rock Album Sales. The album also debuted at #9 on the iTunes Metal Chart, #29 on the iTunes Rock Chart, and #130 on the iTunes All Genres Charts.

Salvation was mixed and mastered at The Mouse House Studio in Altadena, California by veteran producer/engineer Rich Mouser, known for his work with Robert Trujillo (Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne), Chris Vienna (Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails, Tweaker), Chris Cornell, Weezer, and Dream Theater.

Seann Nicols took over as the lead vocalist for Westfield Massacre in June 2017 when the band parted ways with Tommy Vext, the current singer for Bad Wolves. Rounding out Westfield Massacre's current lineup are Stephen Brewer on guitar, Erik Tisinger on bass, Dio Britto on drums, and Luis Kalil on guitar.

Westfield Massacre has a sound that can be described as a bridge between modern American and European metal. With aggressive growls, high soaring vocal melodies, impossibly fast drums, classically inspired passages and harmonized guitar leads, Westfield Massacre aims to make their modern metal accessible to fans of all music genres.

