WESTFIELD MASSACRE To Release "Famine" Single In August

Westfield Massacre and their new vocalist Seann Nicols (formerly of Quiet Riot, Blotzer’s Ratt, and Adler’s Appetite) announce the official release of the song “Famine”, from the band’s forthcoming full-length album. "Famine" will be available on August 3rd, along with a brand new music video directed by Ron Underwood.

Seann Nicols took over as the lead vocalist for Westfield Massacre in June 2017 when the band parted ways with Tommy Vext, who currently sings for Bad Wolves. Westfield Massacre has a sound that can be described as a bridge between modern American and European metal. With aggressive growls, high soaring vocal melodies, impossibly fast drums, classically-inspired passages and harmonized guitar leads, Westfield Massacre aims to make their modern metal accessible to fans of all music genres.

Look for the new single “Famine”, available on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and other digital outlets worldwide on August 3rd.

(Photo - Kaelan Barowsky)