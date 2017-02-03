What Brands Can Learn From KISS About Storytelling Discussed On The Music Biz Weekly Podcast; Video

Michael Brandvold has uploaded episode #268 of The Music Biz Weekly podcast.

“This week’s episode #268 we are joined by the CEO of Mekanism, Jason Harris. Jason recently wrote a article for AdWeek entitled 3 Things Kiss Taught Me About Marketing. Here are Jason’s three KISS-inspired principles for brands to leverage storytelling in their communications.”

1. Find Your Story

2. Stick With Your Story

3. Let Others Tell Your Story

