What Brands Can Learn From KISS About Storytelling Discussed On The Music Biz Weekly Podcast; Video
February 3, 2017, 24 minutes ago
Michael Brandvold has uploaded episode #268 of The Music Biz Weekly podcast.
“This week’s episode #268 we are joined by the CEO of Mekanism, Jason Harris. Jason recently wrote a article for AdWeek entitled 3 Things Kiss Taught Me About Marketing. Here are Jason’s three KISS-inspired principles for brands to leverage storytelling in their communications.”
1. Find Your Story
2. Stick With Your Story
3. Let Others Tell Your Story
Watch the new episode below: