What Is Metal Casino?

There has always been an almost symbiotic relationship between metal music and gambling. From Motörhead’s Ace of Spades to Iron Maiden’s The Angel and The Gambler, you could soon draw up your very own casino playlist. As gambling entered the online age, some bands even had their very own slots games created, including Guns N’ Roses and KISS.

Metal Casino is a gaming platform that launched in 2017 and brings all these factors together to create the ultimate online hangout for fans of heavy metal and hard rock who enjoy a spin on the reels or placing it all on the turn of a card.

An immersive experience

If you expect Metal Casino to simply be another online casino site that has a cool soundtrack and a few guitar images in its header, think again. The moment you walk through the virtual doors you are in a loud, explosive and totally unique environment.

This extends to the fact that Metal Casino broadcasts live streams on both Twitch and YouTube, featuring some of the biggest names in the business. The live stream features guitarist and presenter Ryan Roxie, who has worked with the likes of Alice Cooper and Slash, and Metal Casino has also partnered up Scott Ian from Anthrax, Megadeth co-founder David Ellefson and even the one and only Ozzy Osbourne. You really don’t know who’s likely to appear from one week to the next.

What about the games?

A star-studded live stream is great, but let’s be honest, we visit an online casino site to play some games and, with a bit of luck, maybe to win some money. In this respect, Metal Casino is no mere gimmick and stands up well alongside some of the biggest names in the online casino sector.

You will find all the best games from the biggest developers in the business, including Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO and all the rest. But as well as popular titles like Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest, you’ll find some very special titles that are exclusive to Metal Casino.

One area in which Metal Casino stands up particularly well is in adding the very newest games to the site – you will see them here as soon as you will see them anywhere.

Overall experience

When you first log on to Metal Casino, you will find yourself in the game lobby, where there are simple calls to action and well-arranged thumbnails that are as easy to use on the HTML5 mobile site as they are on a desktop screen. The overall layout is simple and neatly organised, with logical categories.

A particularly appealing touch is the Merch Room, where players can use MetCoins gathered in gameplay to claim a whole range of prizes, ranging from posters to VIP concert tickets.

Ultimately, if you like metal and you like casinos, then you will absolutely love Metal Casino. It’s one of those experiences where the whole is even better than the sum of its parts, so give it a try!