What Is The Best Slot Machine With The Real Fact Of Win?

One of the main reasons why people love to gamble in online slots is to win money. But, winning a big jackpot or a huge chunk of money with a spin does not happen every single day. Winning huge prizes and rewards is not a common thing that you see whenever you spin the reels of your favourite slots. The big prizes and rewards do not come easy. These titles do not have any set patterns to churn out wins. You need to be lucky and a bit skilful at turning a spin into a million-pound prize.

Plenty of Titles Waiting to Grab Your Attention

The internet is flooded with thousands and thousands of games in various genres. All of them are vying for the attention of the avid gamblers. Nevertheless, only the games that come with high RTP, suitable variance, and jackpot prizes or higher payouts would grab the eye of the punters. Many gamblers are very cynical and worried if the huge payouts and big money won are really paid out. Well, yes many of the online games have offered huge payouts to the deserving players. The main thing you need to do is to play only at reputed, reliable, and licensed online casinos.

Plenty of titles from various leading gaming software developers are available on the internet ranging from fantasy-themed titles, movie-themed, fairy-tale, to the African jungle-themed titles like IGT’s wild life slot machine. You should choose the title offered by leading and most popular software providers that have big money on offer to fill your pockets.

The following are details of some of the biggest online slot wins that the gamblers have managed to secure by spinning the reels. The massive wins have changed their course of life for sure.

British Soldier Walks Away with over £13 Million Playing Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is a progressive jackpot title from one of the leaders and pioneers in the online gaming software industry, Microgaming. It has given out many massive jackpot payouts to many slot enthusiasts. But, nothing will come close to the massive win that a British Soldier got one night playing this title at the Betway Casino.

Jon Heywood, a British soldier from Cheshire in England, saw him scale to greater heights of ecstasy and astonishment when he became a multi-millionaire with just 25p stake. He turned into an overnight multi-millionaire as a spin landed a world record win of £13,213,838.68. The most interesting thing about this achievement was that he won multi-million pounds with just a 25p bet. Jon was no doubt a lucky winner that night. He said that he could not believe what just unfolded in front of his eyes when he won the massive jackpot prize. It was unbelievable for him to realise that he had won all that money on one lucky spin.

He had deposited £30 in his Betway Casino account and started to place minimal bets of 25p on Mega Moolah. He was into the game for just 7 minutes when the fortune struck, and the tide turned on his side. The rest is history and Jon emerged as the biggest winner of the Mega Moolah jackpot prize. All this happened on October 6, 2015, and after half-past eleven in the night. Jon was a soldier and true to his job; he did not mention his major achievement to his fellow soldiers until he received the prize money officially from the casino.

Swedish Gambler Nets €1.4 Million Jackpot Prize

The Arabian Nights is one of the oldest progressive titles from NetEnt. It has managed to garner the attention of both the young and the old punters even today. This slot is now becoming popular among punters looking to make some serious money gambling. All this happened when a lucky Swedish player who has kept his name anonymous spun his way through a mega €1.4 million. Normally, people would relate big and massive jackpot wins with NetEnt’s popular Mega Fortune Dreams or Mega Fortune slots. However, the Swedish player has proved that even a simple and not very much popular title can rake in the riches.

The Swedish bettor won this huge jackpot prize when he was playing with €10 as the stake at Harper Casino. This is no small amount to wager with but is not a high limit either that many slot enthusiasts use to place stake per spin. He was going through the routine of taking a few spins on the base game. After a few rounds, he saw the free spin bonus take shape, and it offered 15 free spins along with a 3x multiplier on the wins. But the free spins round changed his life for good. The Swede landed 5 wild symbols (Aladdin) on the active payline, and he struck gold. The next big thing he saw on the screen was the flashing jackpot win announcement, and he could not believe what he had achieved. This is one of the first jackpot slots released by NetEnt.

The Arabian Nights slot by NetEnt was released online in 2005. It started to gain popularity among the punters only after its mobile version had been released. Now, with the news that a Swede has hit a massive jackpot of over €1.4 million, this game is a favourite among all gamblers looking to make big money-spinning the reels.

The Swede was not the only gambler who has been lucking spinning the reels of the Arabian Nights game. A British punter was able to amass €3.3 million as the jackpot prize playing with just 50p stake.

Conclusion

It is evident from the above-cited big slot wins that you may never know when Lady Luck shines on you. It is clearly possible to land a big win and turn into a multi-millionaire overnight with just one spin on many games. There have been many who have achieved the jackpot prize, and there are many waiting in the wings to become rich all of a sudden.