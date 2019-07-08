What Scares METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT? - "When I See A Situation That I Live In From Day To Day And It’s Put Into A Horror Situation, I Get A Little Nervous"

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett brings the "It’s Alive! Classic Horror And Sci-Fi Art From The Kirk Hammett Collection" to the Royal Ontario Museum this month. The exhibit will run from July 13 to January 5th, 2020. Complete details here.

Toronto Sun's Jane Stevenson caught up with Kirk, and asked what scares him. “When I see a situation that I live in from day to day and it’s put into a horror situation, I get a little nervous, you know,” said Hammett, 56, whose collection features more than 100 pieces of graphic art.

“And I’ll admit it’s hard for me sometimes to watch a horror movie when I’m alone at night in my hotel room (laughs) because I have an active imagination,” he added. “And sometimes I like the safety of watching horror movies when I’m travelling during the day on a plane. Or just watching horror movies during the day. I can freak myself out. And, I think that in itself is part of the appeal of all of this: I get myself wound up. And in a weird, sick sort of way it’s exhilarating for me as a jolt of adrenaline.”

Read more at Toronto Sun.

Hammett has partnered with Funko for two new figures in the Pop! line, which see him reimagined as Frankenstein’s Monster and The Creature From The Black Lagoon. The figures will not be available online.

Says Funko: "These are not going to be available online, and they will not be at the Royal Ontario Museum until July 13, 2019 with limited inventory. They are being sold exclusively as part of the It's Alive exhibit, and limited to one per person. Pop! will only be available for sale in ROMStore starting on Member Preview day, July 12th and public opening July 13th onwards. ROM Member discount will apply."