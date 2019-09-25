When OZZY OSBOURNE First Heard POST MALONE Track “Take What You Want” He “Loved It”

Ozzy Osbourne continues to basque in the success of his most recent collaboration with hip-hop artist Post Malone and the song “Take What You Want,” which debuted at No. 8 on the September 21 Billboard Hot 100, and remains at No. 17 on this week’s chart. The appearance is Osbourne’s first top 10 hit on the Hot 100 since his Lita Ford duet “Close My Eyes Forever” reached No. 8 in 1989, marking the longest break between top 10 hits in the chart's history. Osbourne has now scored at least one Hot 100 hit in four consecutive decades.

“Post has been a huge Ozzy fan since he was a kid,” Louis Bell, who co-produced the song with Andrew Watt, tells Billboard. “This was definitely a dream come true for him.”

Watt helped bring the pair together after meeting the Black Sabbath leader’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, at a friend’s party and pitching her on the idea of Post and Ozzy collaborating together. Watt tells Billboard that the interest was immediate, but though the follow-through took a bit longer.

“Kelly played him the tape and he loved it, but then I didn’t hear anything for a while,” Watt remembers. “I kept texting Kelly over and over again, and all of a sudden, we got the text from her that said, ‘Dad’s going to do the song. He loves it.’”

Listen to "Take What You Want" below: