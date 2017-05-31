WHILE HEAVEN WEPT Frontman, WALPYRGUS Contributor Tom Phillips Announces Retirement

Tom Phillips, guitarist, keyboardist, vocalist and driving force behind epic metal act While Heaven Wept has announced his exit from the music industry.

Phillips announced his retirement via Facebook days following a lengthy statement on his involvement with the forthcoming full-length debut from North Carolina's Walpyrgus. The multi-instrumentalist and composer played a crucial role in the writing and recording process behind Walpyrgus Nights, out June 9th on Cruz Del Sur Music.

Phillips has a long history with members of Walpyrgus dating back to 1996 when he performed alongside the band's guitarist Scott Waldrop in Twisted Tower Dire. While Heaven Wept was part of Cruz Del Sur Music's roster before signing to Nuclear Blast Records in 2010.

Phillips' emotional statement reads as follows:

"The time has come to give up the ghost. I am officially retiring from touring, making commercial albums, losing myself in the music, pursuing the ultimate rigs or some elusive sound that I hear but can never reach; I've spent a lifetime pouring my heart and soul out through albums - when I should've been pouring my heart and soul out to the people who mattered the most. I've become a self-fulfilling prophecy, always trying to heal from the past, looking too far into the future, neglecting the present. I have lost so much more than I have ever gained.

“I am content to leave off with the anniversary show at Hammer Of Doom a few years ago and 'Suspended At Aphelion' - and I knew deep down that these would likely be the last things I would do professionally even as they were happening. I'm at peace with that.

“The Walpyrgus is in essence taking care of some unfinished business and it turned out the way we all wanted it to. I am at peace with that as well. I've spent the last couple years circling around debating inside of myself, whether or not I could actually walk away from this, and the answer is 'Yes, I can.'

“I am haunted by all of the unintentional casualties along the way, and I want to convey how sorry I am to everyone who I've hurt - please know it wasn't what I wanted. I just wanted to be whole again, to be the best I could be - for you. I look around at the desolation in my life and it is beyond description. I appreciate deeply those of you who have reached out from nowhere recently - I know not all is lost despite being in a very dark place - but that which I have lost can never be replaced.

“Please do not feel sorry for me - I brought it upon myself and I'm doing what I know I need to do to not make those same mistakes again. I know that I can be a better teacher, friend, lover, and human being...but I have to let go of the past and resolve the things left untreated for so long to do so. Sobriety has afforded me the clarity to look at all of this, but for too long I've been pondering instead of acting.

“I've been taking baby steps towards all this for a couple years now, but now it's time to walk on. I want to thank every single person who ever gave a part of themselves along the way and everyone who supported WHW in any way. I kept all of your letters, Emails, remember your faces and stories, I cherish the times we shared. I hope that my struggles have made a difference for even one of you out there - if only to know that you're not alone.

“Please, everyone out there: don't take anything for granted, communicate fearlessly, show the people you love that you do in actions and words, strive to have a positive impact on lives and the world. If you need me, reach out, no matter where I am, I'll be there. For now...goodnight, travel well."