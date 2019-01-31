WHILE SHE SLEEPS Drop New Track "The Guilty Party"

While She Sleeps have shared their new single "The Guilty Party". The song is a genre-morphing acclamation — fueled by riffs, electronics, visceral vocals, the purest of melodies, and the ultimate gang vocals in collaboration with an actual choir.

Choral elements and rich harmonies feature all over the Sheffield band's forthcoming album So What?, out March 1st via their own Sleeps Brothers label via Spinefarm. The band even enlisted a live choir for a very special performance on its upcoming European tour.

"We've always loved the feeling you get when a large group of people sing together, whether that's at a show, for us just in the studio, or whatever, however it may be. Kinda the same feeling you get at a football game when everyone sings together," says guitarist and vocalist Mat Welsh.

Guitarist Sean Long furthers, "The energy completely shifts when everyone is together in unison doing that kinda thing. So we thought, 'Wouldn't it be great if we could introduce the choir which we use on the record… live?' And we are going to do that. At The Roundhouse." Long is referring to the band's headline show The Roundhouse in London.



Pre-order the album in various formats at this location, and watch a video for the first single, "Anti-Social", below. More album details coming soon.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.