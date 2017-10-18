WHITE WIZZARD Announce Details Of Upcoming New Album; Tour Dates Announced

True American Metal band White Wizzard finally unveil concrete plans regarding their long anticipated new album. Band leader and bassist Jon Leon earlier this year announced the return of classic members, vocalist Wyatt “Screaming Demon” Anderson and guitarist James J. LaRue, to the ranks of White Wizzard, as well as a new label deal with M-Theory Audio. The band have spent much of 2017 crafting their finest offering to date, helmed once again by producer Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, UFO, Flotsam and Jetsam). Entitled Infernal Overdrive, the band’s fourth full-length, will be released January 12th on CD and gatefold double vinyl. (Preorder now at M-Theory Audio) The album is over an hour long and captures all the ingredients of past White Wizzard work but expands upon the template with seasoned maturity, outstanding musicianship and a widening of influences including ‘70s hard rock and progressive rock/metal.



“We’re very excited to FINALLY release the official artwork and title for our new album, Infernal Overdrive. Despite madness and delays we’ve persevered through hard work and determination and this album has finally come to be,” explains Jon Leon. “This is, in everyone’s opinion, a special album and what we feel is our best work to date. It has a lot of dynamics and amazing vocals by Wyatt with stunning lead guitar by James J. LaRue.

“The cover art for the album was created by a fan in the UK named Christopher Hardy, who did a killer job based on my latest Pontiac GTO, as well as a bunch of cool pieces for each individual song; which will definitely make it to a couple t-shirts! I am very proud of the work we have all done on this album. It's something that upon writing it I felt was going to be special, and it's turned out to exceed even my highest expectations. Thanks to the fans, especially all the Kickstarter donators who can finally expect to see their packages close to release date. We can't wait to see you all on tour and cannot thank you all enough for the amazing support and passion.”



White Wizzard have announced a handful of special shows in the Southwest to kick off the new release, as well as one in London March 31st which will be part of a planned European tour. A first taste of the new album will be out next week.

Dates:

January

10 – Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

11 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Beauty Bar

13 – Laguna Niguel, CA – Karman Bar

14 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red

March

313 – London, UK – Underworld