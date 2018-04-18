WHITE WIZZARD Debut "Chasing Dragons" Music Video

White Wizzard have released a video for "Chasing Dragons", a track from the band's Infernal Overdrive album, released back in January. Order the album at this location, and watch the new video below.

Tracklisting:

"Infernal Overdrive"

"Storm The Shores"

"Pretty May"

"Chasing Dragons"

"Voyage Of The Wolf Raiders"

"Critical Mass"

"Cocoon"

"Metamorphosis"

"The Illusion's Tears"

"Chasing Dragons" video:

“Infernal Overdrive” lyric video:

“Storm The Shores” lyric video: