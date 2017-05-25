WHITE WIZZARD Sign With M-Theory Audio For New Album Release This Fall

2017 marks the return of true metal crusaders, White Wizzard. Mainman and bassist Jon Leon returns energized and re-joined by classic members vocalist Wyatt “Screaming Demon” Anderson and guitarist James J. LaRue for a new album of timeless heavy metal.

White Wizzard are recognized as one of the first bands to bring back classic/traditional heavy metal when they released High Speed GTO in 2009. Since then the band has released three full-length albums on Earache Records and toured across the US, Europe and Japan. Now re-teamed with their strongest members, White Wizzard are anxious to get back out there with plans already underway for dates in the fall supporting a new album on M-Theory Audio.

"White Wizzard is very excited to be signing with Marco Barbieri and M-Theory Audio. I’ve had several talks with Marco about his new label over the past few months and felt we shared a similar vision,” explains Jon Leon. “I came away feeling he was a really good guy and in the music industry for the RIGHT reasons and I felt like I could trust him, which is rare for me in this business. That inspired me to take a chance on someone that is on a path that I feel will be successful. Marco has a lot of passion for music and I am hopeful we can both find greater heights through this venture. White Wizzard has been through a lot of adversity and this album means a lot for many different reasons and it's something we are all very proud of. With Wyatt ‘Screaming Demon’ Anderson and James J. LaRue back in the band we have the best of our past whilst creating a vision to take it to the next level with a powerful dynamic musical force.”

White Wizzard is currently finishing up mixes for a new album with producer Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, UFO, Flotsam And Jetsam). Expect more details soon.

Singer Wyatt Anderson adds, “This is the best album we have put out to date. We’re excited for its release on M-Theory Audio and thanks to the fans for your continued patience and support. We will see you all in 2017/2018!"

M-Theory Audio is the new label helmed by Marco Barbieri, former president of Century Media Records and Nuclear Blast America. M-Theory Audio features a burgeoning roster that includes such notable acts as Nomadic folk metal group Tengger Cavalry, Pagan metal warriors Helsott, doom / psychedelic outfit Blackfinger (featuring former Trouble vocalist Eric Wagner), female-fronted symphonic metal band Graveshadow and progressive/power metal band Sicocis.