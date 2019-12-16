WHITECHAPEL Announce April/May 2020 UK Headline Tour

Metal Blade recording artists, Whitechapel, announce their return to the UK for nine headline shows in April and May 2020, in continued support of their latest full-length, The Valley, out now.

Guitarist Alex Wade declares, "We are excited to announce our return to Europe in the spring of 2020 which includes a headlining run in the UK. Support for those shows will be announced soon. We look forward to the Impericon Festivals and supporting As I Lay Dying as well. Grab your tickets now and we’ll see you all in 2020!”

Pre-sales for tickets start today via O2, and 9 AM on Tuesday, December 17 via Live Nation/TicketWeb/Gigs In Scotland. Tickets then go on general sale at 9 AM, Wednesday, December 18 from all good box offices and via various ticketing outlets.

Dates:

April

24 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy 2

25 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

26 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

28 - Colchester, UK - Arts Club

29 - Stoke, UK - The Sugarmill

30 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

May

1 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

2 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

3 - London, UK - Scala

Whitechapel have additional headline shows in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as European dates with As I Lay Dying and appearances on Impericon Festivals.