WHITECHAPEL Announces Ten Years Of Exile US Tour With CHELSEA GRIN, OCEANO, And SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

Following their massive summer co-headliner with labelmates The Black Dahlia Murder, Whitechapel will return to the road this November and December to embark on their Ten Years Of Exile US tour, commemorating the tenth anniversary of their This Is Exile full-length. Support will be provided by Chelsea Grin, Oceano, and Slaughter To Prevail.

The tour will see Whitechapel perform This Is Exile in its entirety, plus a selection of additional songs, and serves as the final run of shows before the band returns to the studio to finish recording their upcoming new album, due in the spring of 2019 via Metal Blade Records.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

2 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

3 - One Centre Square - Easton, PA

4 - Fete Ballroom - Providence, RI

5 - Webster Theater - Hartford, CT

7 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

8 - V Club - Huntington, WV

9 - Oddbodys - Dayton, OH

10 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

12 - Georgia Theater - Athens, GA

13 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

16 - Civic Music Hall - Toledo, OH

17 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

18 - Piere's - Ft, Wayne, IN

20 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

21 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

23 - Wave - Wichita, KS

24 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

25 - Aggie Theater - Ft. Collins, CO

27 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

28 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

29 - Showbox At The Market - Seattle, WA

30 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

December

1 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

2 - Domino Room - Bend, OR

4 - Senator Theater - Chico, CA

5 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

6 - Bryder's - Bakersfield, CA

7 - Fonda Theater - Los Angeles, CA

8 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

9 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

12 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

13 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

14 - Growler's - Memphis, TN

15 - Zydeco - Birmingham, AL

16 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN