WHITECHAPEL Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of This Is Exile With Vinyl Reissue

On June 1st, Metal Blade Records will re-issue Whitechapel's This Is Exile album on vinyl, as a special 10-year anniversary collector's piece. See below for an overview of all versions; pre-order your copies now from IndieMerch or EMP.



Guitarist Alex Wade comments: "In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of our career-defining record This Is Exile, we will be releasing it in full vinyl format with sleeves and complete artwork. The original vinyl release in 2008 was a picture disc so this will be a true collector's item for the die-hard Chapel fan. The Somatic Defilement vinyl re-issues went fast last year so be sure to grab one quick!"

This Is Exile LP re-issue versions:

- 180g black vinyl

- smoke vinyl (limited to 700 copies - USA exclusive)

- golden vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- clear/black/red splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- gray marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)

- clear graybrown marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - USA exclusive)



This Is Exile tracklisting:

Side A

"Father Of Lies"

"This Is Exile"

"Possession"

"To All That Are Dead"

"Exalt"

"Somatically Incorrect"

Side B

"Death Becomes Him"

"Daemon (The Procreated)"

"Eternal Refuge"

"Of Legions"

"Messiahbolical"