WHITECHAPEL Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of This Is Exile With Vinyl Reissue
February 22, 2018, 5 hours ago
On June 1st, Metal Blade Records will re-issue Whitechapel's This Is Exile album on vinyl, as a special 10-year anniversary collector's piece. See below for an overview of all versions; pre-order your copies now from IndieMerch or EMP.
Guitarist Alex Wade comments: "In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of our career-defining record This Is Exile, we will be releasing it in full vinyl format with sleeves and complete artwork. The original vinyl release in 2008 was a picture disc so this will be a true collector's item for the die-hard Chapel fan. The Somatic Defilement vinyl re-issues went fast last year so be sure to grab one quick!"
This Is Exile LP re-issue versions:
- 180g black vinyl
- smoke vinyl (limited to 700 copies - USA exclusive)
- golden vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
- clear/black/red splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)
- gray marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
- clear graybrown marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - USA exclusive)
This Is Exile tracklisting:
Side A
"Father Of Lies"
"This Is Exile"
"Possession"
"To All That Are Dead"
"Exalt"
"Somatically Incorrect"
Side B
"Death Becomes Him"
"Daemon (The Procreated)"
"Eternal Refuge"
"Of Legions"
"Messiahbolical"