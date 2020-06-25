WHITECHAPEL Release Animated Video For "Doom Woods"; Rescheduled US Dates With AS I LAY DYING, SHADOW OF INTENT Confirmed

Whitechapel has launched a new animated video for the track "Doom Woods", which appears on their latest album, The Valley (2019). Watch below.

Guitarist Alex Wade comments: "We are excited to release the animated video for 'Doom Woods' off our 2019 release The Valley. While we have some time off from touring, we thought it would be a great time to give a visual representation to the closing track from the album. We were blown away with what the design team was able to create and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did. It really gives the track a new depth."

Whitechapel has also announced their rescheduled Burn To Emerge US tour with As I Lay Dying and Shadow Of Intent. Originally planned for May/June 2020, the trek was cancelled due to COVID-19; any tickets purchased for these initial shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. See below for the complete itinerary, set for next year.

February

17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

18 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum Theater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

20 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

25 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

26 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

27 - Destin, FL - Rock Destin

March

1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

3 - New York, NY - Gramercy

5 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

7 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

9 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

12 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

14 - Wichita, KS - Wave

15 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

16 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

17 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

19 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

20 - Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium